News
bt tv
After Munir’s Nuke Threat, Bilawal Bhutto Warns India On Indus Water Pact | India Hits Back

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 12, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025, 8:23 PM IST

Pakistan’s top voices are turning up the heat on India — and the world. After Army Chief Asim Munir’s reckless nuclear threats made on U.S. soil, Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has now issued a direct threat to India over Indus water. He even threatened to set the world on fire. While India has responded with a united stand, refusing to bow to blackmail, U.S. Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said he saw an Osama bin Laden in Asim Munir. Pakistan meanwhile scored a major diplomatic boost in the U.S. the Trump administration added the Baloch Liberation army to the list of global terror group. The Baloch fighters have been battling the oppressive Pakistan rule and its numerous war crimes.

