After Nearly 100 Hours Of Hostilities With Pakistan, India Announces Ceasefire Effective 5 pm, May 1

After nearly 100 hours of intense hostilities between India and Pakistan, both sides have agreed to a ceasefire. The announcement came just hours before the deadline, with the ceasefire set to take effect at 5 pm on May 10. This development follows multiple strikes, counterattacks, and escalating military action, including the destruction of critical air defense systems. Both nations have now taken a step back from the brink of full-scale conflict, with diplomatic channels opening for further dialogue. In this video, we analyze the key events leading up to the ceasefire and what it means for regional security and stability.