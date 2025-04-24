After Pahalgam Bloodshed, India Strikes Back: Indus Treaty Halted, Borders Shut, Justice Promised

In a fierce response to the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India has launched its first diplomatic and strategic strike. New Delhi has suspended the historic Indus Waters Treaty, sealed the Attari-Wagah border, and issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani nationals. This move marks a significant shift in India's posture towards Pakistan-sponsored terror. The Indus Waters Treaty—once a rare sign of cooperation—has been paused for the first time since its signing in 1960, even though it withstood wars in 1965, 1971, and Kargil. The decision hits Pakistan where it hurts: 90% of its agriculture and 76% of its water needs depend on the Indus basin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed swift justice, reminding the world of past surgical and air strikes post-Uri and Pulwama. Pakistan has accused India of "water warfare"—but India’s message is loud and clear: Terrorism will not go unanswered.