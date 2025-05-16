After Pak’s Pahalgam Terror Strike, India Hits Deep & Shatters Pakistan’s Lies With Unbroken Airbase

After Pakistan’s cowardly terror strike in Pahalgam on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, delivering a powerful message that terror will not be tolerated. As Indian forces struck key terror hubs deep inside Pakistan, panic gripped Pakistan’s establishment, leading to desperate disinformation attempts. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar read out a fabricated article falsely praising the Pakistan Air Force, but Pakistan’s own media exposed glaring errors and fake claims. Despite Pakistan’s claims of decimating Indian airbases including Adampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the very base, where the MiG-29 fighters and the advanced S-400 missile system stood intact. Satellite images confirmed no major damage to Indian bases, exposing Pakistan’s narrative as a series of lies. Operation Sindoor not only dealt a deadly blow to terror networks but also disproved false narratives, showing that in the war against terror and misinformation, India holds the skies—and the facts.