After S-400's Success In Op Sindoor, India Eyes Deadlier S-500 As Putin Lands In Delhi

After proving its worth in Operation Sindoor, the S-400 air defence system has firmly established itself as India’s frontline shield. Now, focus shifts to the far more lethal next-generation platform — the S-500 Prometheus. With Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving in New Delhi this week, the spotlight is on whether India will move towards acquiring the advanced air and missile defence system. Unlike the S-400, the S-500 is designed to counter aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic and hypersonic weapons, and even near-space threats, with intercept ranges stretching up to 600 km. If the deal includes co-production in India, it could become the country’s biggest-ever defence acquisition and a defining shift in its strategic deterrence.