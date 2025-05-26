After Terror HQ Destruction, Pakistan Turns To China & Türkiye In Arms Buying Spree

After India's bold and successful Operation Sindoor, which dismantled key terror hubs inside Pakistan, the Pakistani military is now scrambling to respond. Intelligence inputs reveal a massive arms buying spree — Pakistan is acquiring rocket launchers, lethal Wing Loong drones, and surveillance systems from China and Türkiye. A full drone brigade is reportedly being built for deployment in PoK and near the Rajasthan border. As PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Turkish President Erdogan for urgent defence talks, the desperation is clear. Is Pakistan preparing for escalation, or is this a sign of fear after India’s precision strike?