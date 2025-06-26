After The 12-Day War: Ceasefire Brings Calm To Israel & Iran | But For How Long?

After U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 'Total Ceasefire' between Israel and Iran, people on the ground in both countries are left picking up the pieces. In Tehran, residents sift through rubble — some pleading for peace, others urging their regime to keep standing strong. Life in Israel also returned to normal after the ceasefire. Schools reopened, non-essential workers and businesses returned to normal activity and Israeli airports resumed operations. But while political leaders claim victory, ordinary citizens are torn between hope and skepticism. It's a fragile peace that people of both countries want and the region needs. Will the peace last — or is this just the eye of the storm?