Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
After The 12-Day War: Ceasefire Brings Calm To Israel & Iran | But For How Long?

After The 12-Day War: Ceasefire Brings Calm To Israel & Iran | But For How Long?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 26, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 26, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

After U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 'Total Ceasefire' between Israel and Iran, people on the ground in both countries are left picking up the pieces. In Tehran, residents sift through rubble — some pleading for peace, others urging their regime to keep standing strong. Life in Israel also returned to normal after the ceasefire. Schools reopened, non-essential workers and businesses returned to normal activity and Israeli airports resumed operations. But while political leaders claim victory, ordinary citizens are torn between hope and skepticism. It's a fragile peace that people of both countries want and the region needs. Will the peace last — or is this just the eye of the storm?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended