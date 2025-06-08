Agro-Terrorism Explained: How Biological Weapons Are Being Used To Attack Food Security

Has China just weaponised food? The FBI has arrested two Chinese nationals for smuggling a dangerous crop-killing fungus into the U.S. — a biological threat that has triggered fears of agro-terrorism. But what exactly is agro-terrorism, and how can a simple fungus become a billion-dollar weapon? In this deep dive explainer, we unpack the science, the strategy, and the scary historical precedent of biological attacks on agriculture — from World War plots to religious cults and now, possibly, foreign powers. We also ask the big question: Is India vulnerable too? With over half its population depending on agriculture and sharing borders with hostile nations, the threat is not just theoretical. Watch now as we explain how farm fields may be the next battlefields, and why global food security is at stake.