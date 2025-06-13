Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Ahmedabad Air Crash Horror: Students Screamed As Dreamliner Engulfed Hostel In Flames

Ahmedabad Air Crash Horror: Students Screamed As Dreamliner Engulfed Hostel In Flames

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 13, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 13, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

A catastrophic tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad as Air India Flight 171 — a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route to London — crashed into a medical college hostel in Meghani Nagar, just metres from the international airport. The aircraft first struck the junior wing of the hostel before tearing through the senior student wing, erupting into flames during lunch hour. Eyewitnesses captured terrifying moments of chaos — smoke-filled rooms, screams, and an entire building charred in moments. Tail fins, tyres, and landing gear pierced through the hostel structure, leaving a trail of destruction. What remains is a post-apocalyptic shell — a grim reminder of one of India's worst air disasters in recent memory. Our team reports from the crash site, speaking to shocked survivors, distressed families, and locals who saw the sky turn into a fireball.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended