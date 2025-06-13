Ahmedabad Air Crash Horror: Students Screamed As Dreamliner Engulfed Hostel In Flames

A catastrophic tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad as Air India Flight 171 — a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route to London — crashed into a medical college hostel in Meghani Nagar, just metres from the international airport. The aircraft first struck the junior wing of the hostel before tearing through the senior student wing, erupting into flames during lunch hour. Eyewitnesses captured terrifying moments of chaos — smoke-filled rooms, screams, and an entire building charred in moments. Tail fins, tyres, and landing gear pierced through the hostel structure, leaving a trail of destruction. What remains is a post-apocalyptic shell — a grim reminder of one of India's worst air disasters in recent memory. Our team reports from the crash site, speaking to shocked survivors, distressed families, and locals who saw the sky turn into a fireball.