Ahmedabad Plane Crash Mystery: Vital Evidence Recovered, Survivor's Account Surfaces

Investigators have recovered the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Ahmedabad crash site—an audio time capsule that could reveal what really happened in the cockpit before the fatal crash. Earlier, the Digital Flight Data Recorder was also recovered from the roof of a building struck by the plane. Both black boxes are key to decoding technical failures or human errors. Top officials from the U.S. transport board, Boeing, and India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have now arrived to probe the site. Meanwhile, a chilling video has emerged of Vishwas—the lone survivor—staggering out of the flames. His story, combined with cockpit recordings, may finally help India piece together the moments before disaster struck.