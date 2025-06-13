Business Today
AI 171 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Heartbreaking Stories Of The Victims & Their Families

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 13, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 13, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

On the afternoon of June 12, 2025, Air India flight 171 scheduled for Ahmedabad to London crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport within minutes after the take off. On board were 242 souls: families, children, newlyweds, doctors, and crew - are feared dead. Among them were Pratik & Komi Joshi and their three kids, and newly married young Khushbu leaving for London to meet her husband. Cabin crew from Manipur and Mumbai, co-pilot Clive Kunder, and even Vikrant Massey’s cousin were part of the ill-fated flight. Fiongal Greenlaw and Jamie Ray Meek, British citizens were among the 61 foreigners on board. They shared an instagram story shortly before take off, Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani can also be seen standing behind them.

