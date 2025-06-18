AI 171 Crash Decoded: Veteran IAF Pilot Explains Jet Mechanics, Flaps, RAT, And Black Box Secrets

What is a jet aircraft? How does it fly? What’s a black box? Why are flaps so important during takeoff? Where is the fuel stored? Wing Commander (Retd) V Ravi, a veteran with 20+ years in the Indian Air Force and 5000+ flying hours, breaks down all these concepts in simple language. From how jet engines generate thrust to the role of flaps in increasing lift at low speeds, from the function of RAT (Ram Air Turbine) in emergencies to the importance of black boxes in crash investigations — every aspect is explained in detail. He also addresses myths around aircraft safety, takeoff speed, and emergency phrases like "Mayday" — giving viewers a complete picture of what goes into flying a modern jet like the Boeing Dreamliner.