AI 171 Plane Crash: 242 On Board Lives Lost, One Survived From Seat 11A

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 13, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 13, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Air India Flight AI-171, en route from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 passengers and crew on board. As everyone feared of all lives lost, one survived Seat 11A — Ramesh Vishwaskumar survived the catastrophe, while his brother, just a few rows away, perished. Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, seated in 2D, also lost his life. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the sole survivor at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital, offering support in this moment of national grief. Authorities are now frantically searching for the black box and voice recorder to piece together what happened in those final moments after the pilot’s Mayday call at 1:38 PM. 

