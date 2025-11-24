AI, Clean Energy & Critical Minerals: Piyush Goyal’s Big Pitch To Strengthen India–Canada Ties

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, speaking on India-Canada relations, stated that India can offer 'genuine 24-hour including peak hour clean energy' at under 9 cents per kilowatt-hour, a rate he suggested is unmatched by other reliable democratic partners. He highlighted India's ambitious clean energy program, with a goal to reach 500 gigawatts by 2030. Goyal also pointed to India's significant human resource advantage, noting that 2.4 million STEM graduates emerge from the country annually. Following the 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment, Goyal confirmed that both nations are 'seriously looking at elevating this relationship to the next level'. He identified critical minerals, nuclear energy, and emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing as key areas for future collaboration, aiming to reinvigorate business-to-business contact between India and Canada.