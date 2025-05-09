AI Execs Say Us Must Increase Exports, Improve Infrastructure To Beat China

Top executives at American AI giants OpenAI, Microsoft and Advanced Micro Devices said at a U.S. Senate hearing that while the U.S. is ahead in the artificial-intelligence race, Washington needs to boost infrastructure and champion AI chip exports to stay ahead of Beijing. The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee, chaired by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, is looking to cut regulatory barriers to U.S. artificial intelligence after China's DeepSeek shocked the world with a high-quality, affordable AI model last year and as Huawei, long in Washington's crosshairs, unveiled an advanced AI chip. The U.S. tech industry has seized on those concerns to lobby the Trump administration for more favorable policies including loosened export restrictions on AI chips, arguing that promoting worldwide use of AI that reflects democratic values is a matter of national interest.