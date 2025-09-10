Business Today
AI, Innovation & Prosperity: Piyush Goyal Lays Out India’s Growth Roadmap At IIFT

  • New Delhi ,
  • Sep 10, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025, 7:58 PM IST

At the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled the government’s long-term vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi—to make India a developed and victorious Bharat. Goyal emphasized India’s path to becoming a global leader in economic resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, and innovation-driven growth. Highlighting the role of AI, robotics, quantum computing, and machine learning, he said that cutting-edge technologies would boost manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and education, lifting millions out of poverty while creating limitless opportunities. The minister stressed bridging the rural-urban divide, reducing government interference in daily life, and fostering ease of doing business and ease of living for India’s 140 crore citizens.

