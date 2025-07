Addressing the convocation at IIT Madras, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval stressed that Artificial Intelligence is poised to transform the world, making it almost unrecognizable from what we know today. He called on India’s youth, academia, and private sector to not just adopt but lead in AI innovation. Doval also highlighted Quantum Computing as another revolutionary frontier, urging India to invest and develop indigenous capabilities to stay ahead in the global tech race.