AI171 Crash: AAIB Finds Fuel Switches Turned Off Seconds After Takeoff

One month after India’s worst aviation disaster in four decades, a chilling revelation has emerged. The AAIB’s preliminary report into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash reveals that fuel switches for both engines were turned off seconds after takeoff. The pilots didn’t do it—at least, not knowingly. A 2018 FAA bulletin had warned of a similar risk. 260 people were killed when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. Our report dives deep into what happened in those final 60 seconds and what the investigation has found so far.