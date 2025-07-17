Business Today
AI171 Crash: Pilot Cut Fuel? Report On Black Box Details Shake Up Air India Probe

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

What really happened on Air India Flight AI171? Just 32 seconds after takeoff, the Boeing 787 crashed near Ahmedabad, killing 241 people. Now, chilling reports - unconfirmed by official sources - of cockpit revelations and fresh technical leads are emerging. A Wall Street Journal report claims to have identified who switched off fuel supply mid-air, while an Indian Express investigation reveals prior tech snags flagged on the same aircraft. With the AAIB report offering few answers, global investigators are weighing human error, deliberate action, or system malfunction. This special package breaks down what we know — and what remains disturbingly unclear. Watch till the end for the full sequence of events, cockpit exchange insights, and explosive expert theories.

