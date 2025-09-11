AIADMK Rift Deepens: EPS, OPS, Sasikala & Dhinakaran In War Of Words

Tamil Nadu politics is heating up ahead of the crucial state elections. The AIADMK finds itself in deep turmoil as internal rifts take center stage. From TTV Dhinakaran’s exit from the NDA and attacks on EPS, to Sengottaiyan’s ultimatum for party unity and support from OPS and Sasikala, the cracks are now wide open. EPS has hit back by expelling Sengottaiyan, even as DMK leaders MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin target the opposition. With AIADMK struggling to present a united front, the big question is whether these internal feuds will sink its campaign against the ruling DMK. Watch the full report on the AIADMK power struggle and its impact on Tamil Nadu politics.