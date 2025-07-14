Air India AI171 Crash: Pilots Slam Report, Say They're Being Wrongly Blamed

The preliminary report on Air India Flight 171’s crash has set off a fierce backlash — not from the public, but from pilots themselves. The cockpit voice recorder revealed a shocking loss of engine power and fuel cutoff moments after takeoff. But the Pilots’ Association alleges a rushed, opaque investigation, claiming the probe is biased against the crew. They cite ignored past technical warnings and premature leaks to foreign media. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has asked for calm, while experts like Rajiv Pratap Rudy raise technical red flags. Is this pilot error—or a deeper system failure? The truth behind AI171 is now at the center of a storm.