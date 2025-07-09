Air India AI171 Crash: Reports Says Fuel Control Switches Emerge As Key Focus Of Probe

Air India Flight AI-171 crashed moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 260 people. Now, investigators are focusing on a critical component in the cockpit — the engine fuel control switches. According to a detailed report by The Air Current, these switches, which can shut off fuel supply mid-air, are emerging as a possible cause of the twin engine shutdown. While other mechanical failures have reportedly been ruled out, India's AAIB is analysing black box data to verify this theory. The preliminary report has been submitted and may be made public on July 11. Meanwhile, a Parliamentary panel is grilling top Air India officials as questions mount over safety protocols and regulatory oversight.