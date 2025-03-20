scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Air India & Air New Zealand Ink Deal To Boost Connectivity, Eyeing Direct Flights Soon

Feedback

Air India & Air New Zealand Ink Deal To Boost Connectivity, Eyeing Direct Flights Soon

Air India and Air New Zealand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance air connectivity between India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand through a codeshare partnership on 16 routes. This move will enable seamless travel from key Indian cities via Sydney, Melbourne, or Singapore to major destinations in New Zealand. Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson highlighted the long-term plan to introduce non-stop India-New Zealand flights by 2028, depending on new aircraft availability. While global aircraft production delays pose a challenge, both airlines remain committed to expanding tourism and business ties between the two nations.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement