Air India & Air New Zealand Ink Deal To Boost Connectivity, Eyeing Direct Flights Soon

Air India and Air New Zealand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance air connectivity between India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand through a codeshare partnership on 16 routes. This move will enable seamless travel from key Indian cities via Sydney, Melbourne, or Singapore to major destinations in New Zealand. Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson highlighted the long-term plan to introduce non-stop India-New Zealand flights by 2028, depending on new aircraft availability. While global aircraft production delays pose a challenge, both airlines remain committed to expanding tourism and business ties between the two nations.