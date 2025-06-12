Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Issues Statement After AI171 Crash Near Ahmedabad

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Issues Statement After AI171 Crash Near Ahmedabad

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 12, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025, 9:31 PM IST

Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, addressed the crash of flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Expressing deep sorrow, Wilson emphasised that Air India's focus is now entirely on the needs of the passengers, crew, and their families. He confirmed that injured passengers have been taken to local hospitals and that a team of Air India caregivers is en route to Ahmedabad. A special helpline has been set up: 1-800-569-1444. Wilson assured that accurate updates will be shared and that investigations are underway.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended