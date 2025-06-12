Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Issues Statement After AI171 Crash Near Ahmedabad

Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, addressed the crash of flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Expressing deep sorrow, Wilson emphasised that Air India's focus is now entirely on the needs of the passengers, crew, and their families. He confirmed that injured passengers have been taken to local hospitals and that a team of Air India caregivers is en route to Ahmedabad. A special helpline has been set up: 1-800-569-1444. Wilson assured that accurate updates will be shared and that investigations are underway.