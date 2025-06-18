Business Today
Air India Chaos: Flights Cancelled Days After Deadly Crash Kills 270+

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 18, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 18, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Air India is facing major turbulence — literally and operationally. Just days after a fatal crash in Ahmedabad claimed over 270 lives, the airline has cancelled seven international flights in a single day. Most were Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with routes to Dubai, Vienna, Paris, London, and San Francisco disrupted. Passengers are furious, questioning Air India's fleet reliability and safety protocols. The DGCA has reprimanded the airline, demanding urgent improvements in aircraft maintenance, passenger handling, and flight punctuality. Is India's national carrier heading into deeper trouble? Watch our full report with ground voices, exclusive flight data, and official reactions.

