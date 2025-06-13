Business Today
Air India Crash: Aviation Expert John M. Cox Breaks Down Early Flight Data Clues

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 13, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 13, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

Aviation expert and former pilot John M. Cox, CEO of Safety Operating Systems, shares his early analysis of the Air India plane crash that occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London. In this exclusive interview, he explains what investigators will focus on — including whether the aircraft was properly configured for takeoff, and the role of slats, flaps, and lift. Cox also highlights how flight data recorders, with thousands of parameters, will quickly reveal critical answers. Despite the tragic visuals, he reassures viewers of the 787’s strong safety record and emphasizes that air travel remains the safest mode of transportation. Watch this detailed breakdown on what might have gone wrong in the crucial moments after takeoff.

