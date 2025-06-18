Air India Crash Fallout: 66 Flights Cancelled, Sector Under DGCA Scanner

India’s aviation sector is facing turbulent skies after the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, one of the worst disasters in the country's aviation history. Just days later, a Kedarnath helicopter crash killed seven more, raising urgent questions on air safety. Now under intense scrutiny, Air India has cancelled 66 international flights, most involving its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet. The DGCA has flagged staffing shortages and called for stronger safety and maintenance systems. While the Dreamliner fleet has been cleared, the crash has hit Tata Group’s ambitious revival plans for Air India. With nearly 1,000 aircraft ordered across airlines, is India’s aviation boom turning into a crisis?