Air India Crash Fallout: Ticket Prices Drop, Routes Cut Amid Flier Anxiety

The aftermath of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad is shaking the national carrier’s operations. As confidence among passengers dips, Business Today TV finds that Air India is offering massive discounts on international routes — especially those flown by the Boeing 787, the aircraft type involved in the crash. Fares to cities like Paris, Amsterdam, Tokyo, and Hong Kong are now shockingly low — in some cases less than half of what rivals charge. Meanwhile, the airline has announced a 15% cut in wide-body international operations, at least until mid-July. Watch this exclusive report for a detailed breakdown of routes, fare comparisons, and what this means for Air India's financial recovery plans.