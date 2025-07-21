Business Today
Air India Crash Probe: Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu Warns Media, Says ‘Wait For Final Report’

  New Delhi,
  Jul 21, 2025,
  Updated Jul 21, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has broken his silence on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a firm statement, he warned against speculative media narratives and urged all stakeholders to wait for the final AAIB report. For the first time in India’s aviation history, the black box data was decoded domestically—a landmark achievement he credited to ongoing reforms. Naidu assured that the government is fully alert and ready to act based on final findings. With the preliminary report out and more data under review, Naidu emphasized patience and trust in institutional processes. This video unpacks the Minister’s statements and what they mean for India's aviation safety.

