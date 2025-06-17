Business Today
Air India Under Fire: Multiple Mid-Air Scares, Crash Probe Deepens | Passenger Anger Grows

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 17, 2025, 8:51 PM IST

From the devastating AI-171 crash to a string of mid-air emergencies and cancellations, Air India has faced several serious incidents in just six days. With hundreds of lives lost or disrupted and mounting technical failures across key international routes, India’s national carrier is now under intense scrutiny. Investigations are underway, but passenger trust is shaken. Thousands took to social media to voice concern — is Air India still safe to fly? Watch this full report for timeline, analysis, and expert insight into what’s going wrong.

