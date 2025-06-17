Airspaces Shut, Bombs Fall — India’s Relentless Effort To Evacuate Citizens From Iran

As Israel and Iran plunge deeper into war, India has launched a quiet but determined mission to bring home thousands of stranded citizens — most of them students. From Tehran to Qom… from Urmia to Armenia… the Indian Embassy is executing a high-stakes evacuation amidst fire and fear. With airspaces shut and land borders opening up only cautiously, this is one of India’s most challenging rescue operations yet — happening one student, one bus, one border at a time. Families back home are praying. India is acting.