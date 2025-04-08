Ajay Bagga Predicts 3 Rate Cuts in 2025 as RBI Preps for April Policy Move

With the RBI’s policy decision just around the corner, market veteran Ajay Bagga expects a 25 bps rate cut on April 9, citing ample monetary space and controlled inflation. Bagga points out that the RBI has already injected fresh liquidity worth ₹4 lakh crore, ruling out the need for a CRR cut. He highlights global financial tightening, a favourable trade gap, and easing gold demand as key macro indicators working in India’s favour. With food inflation also softening due to seasonal factors and strong crop prospects, Bagga anticipates a total of three rate cuts this year—April, June, and around October–November—as RBI stands ready to support the economy while preserving room for further action if needed.