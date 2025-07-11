Ajit Doval: India Fully Indigenous In 5G Within 2.5 Years, No Imports From Anywhere

Addressing the convocation at IIT Madras, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval revealed that a turning point in 2020 prompted India to take a bold strategic decision—to completely indigenise its communication systems, including 5G technology. Highlighting concerns around data protection, communication security, and national sovereignty, Doval said India could not afford to lose the technology race. While China took 12 years and $300 billion to develop its 5G ecosystem, India, with limited resources and time, achieved full indigenisation in just 2.5 years by leveraging trusted partners and private sector innovation. He emphasised that no 5G technology will be imported, marking a decisive shift in India’s tech and security doctrine.