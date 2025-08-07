Ajit Doval, Trump’s Envoy In Moscow Together — India, US Compete For Russia

India’s NSA Ajit Doval and US President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff have landed in Moscow — on the same day. While Doval’s visit focuses on defence, energy, and Putin’s upcoming India trip, Witkoff is pushing Trump’s August 8 ceasefire ultimatum to Russia. With both envoys reportedly meeting Russian officials, speculation is rife — is a backchannel negotiation underway? Is India caught in the middle of a US-Russia power squeeze? Watch the latest from Moscow, where the world’s rivalries are colliding.