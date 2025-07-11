Ajit Doval: You Are The Generation That Will Lead India To Global Power By 2047—Be The X Factor

Speaking at the IIT Madras convocation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval laid out a bold and inspiring vision for India’s 100th year of independence, just 22 years from now. He told students they will be in their professional prime—backed by knowledge, experience, and stability—and that India will be a $32 trillion economy, with a per capita income of $22,000 and the largest skilled working population in the world. India will also have the world’s largest military force and a massive defence budget, while China’s workforce would shrink by 23%. But Doval warned that none of this is guaranteed—the real X-factor is the youth themselves. He emphasized that the future of the nation depends on what they choose to do—individually and collectively—in the next 22 years, in every domain from defence and manufacturing to socio-economic development.