Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Ajit Pawar’s “Vote Or No Funds” Remark Sparks Massive Political Storm In Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar’s “Vote Or No Funds” Remark Sparks Massive Political Storm In Maharashtra

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 24, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has triggered a major controversy after warning voters that civic funds will be cut if they don’t support his candidates. The remark, made in Malegaon during civic poll campaigning, has been slammed as an open threat to the public. While Ajit Pawar remains unapologetic, CM Devendra Fadnavis has backed him, deepening political tensions. Opposition leaders have attacked the NCP supremo, citing his past controversial statements — from threatening an IPS officer to making insensitive remarks toward farmers. Will this latest dhamki impact Mahayuti’s performance in the civic polls? Full report inside.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended