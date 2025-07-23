Business Today
News
bt tv
Akasa Air Eyes Operational Profitability: CFO Reveals Growth & Strategy

Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

Akasa Air saw a 49% year-on-year revenue growth in FY25, with a 50% rise in fleet size and a 48% jump in passenger capacity (ASK). CFO Ankur Goel said EBITDA margins improved 50% over FY24, with CASK at 8% and RASK at 13%. The airline, which now operates 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, plans to expand international operations from 16% to 20–25%, targeting Southeast Asia and the Middle East. In this interview with Business Today TV, Goel highlighted Akasa’s strong partnership with Boeing and expressed confidence in continued aircraft deliveries to support the airline’s growth trajectory and operational profitability.

