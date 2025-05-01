Business Today
Akshaya Tritiya | Gold Vs Silver: MOFSL's Navneet Damani On Why Silver Could Outperform In 2025

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • May 1, 2025,
  • Updated May 1, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

While gold has outshone silver in 2025 so far, Navneet Damani, Senior Group VP & Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, remains bullish on silver's prospects. Despite gold’s strong 27–28% outperformance this year, Damani highlights that silver is in its fifth consecutive year of deficit, with robust demand expected from new-age industries like EVs and semiconductors. He explains that silver could rally further, especially if US-China relations improve, boosting industrial demand. Damani advises tactical investors to buy silver on dips, forecasting a potential 10% outperformance versus gold.

