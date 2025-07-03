Amarnath Yatra 2025 Begins With Tight Security, Over 5,800 Pilgrims Flagged Off From Jammu

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2025 began on July 3, 2025, as 5,880 pilgrims departed from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp, flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The sacred journey to the Amarnath cave shrine, located at 3,880 meters in the Himalayas, started with fervent devotion despite recent security concerns following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Pilgrims are traveling via the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam and 14-km Baltal routes, with over 6,000 security personnel deployed, including CRPF, ITBP, and local police, alongside drone surveillance and RFID tracking for enhanced safety. The 38-day pilgrimage, set to conclude on August 9, includes improved facilities like better tracks, medical camps, and a daily cap of 15,000 pilgrims to manage crowds effectively. Authorities have ensured seamless arrangements, with advance registration mandatory and helicopter services available from Srinagar and Neelgrath. The yatra, a significant spiritual event, draws thousands annually to pay homage to the naturally formed ice lingam in the cave.