Amazon Backpedals After White House Fury | Trump Calls Bezos A 'Good Guy'

Amazon found itself in a political firestorm on Tuesday after reports emerged that it considered breaking down tariff costs for shoppers on its low-cost platform, Amazon Haul — a direct rival to Shein and Temu. The idea didn’t sit well with the White House. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came out swinging, calling the move "hostile and political," even linking Amazon to Chinese propaganda efforts. The uproar triggered a direct call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. What followed was a swift walk-back by Amazon, clarifying that the idea was never meant for its main platform and was now off the table. Trump quickly praised Bezos as a “terrific” person who “solved the problem,” cooling tensions. Still, the episode rattled investors — Amazon stock dipped 2% before rebounding by day’s end. The episode highlights the fragility of corporate-government relations, especially amid heightened U.S.-China tensions and ongoing reshoring efforts. Was Amazon genuinely exploring transparency, or did it misread the political room?