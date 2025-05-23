Ambani Announces 6 Big Investments For Northeast Summit 2025

At the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in Delhi, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani made a landmark announcement, pledging to more than double investments in the region to ₹75,000 crore over the next 5 years. Addressing the Chief Ministers of all 8 Northeastern states, Ambani outlined six major commitments—ranging from expanding Jio 5G coverage and AI access to farmers' income growth, solar energy, cancer care, and Olympic sports training. With over 2.5 million jobs expected and focused investments in connectivity, healthcare, agriculture, and clean energy, Ambani positioned the Northeast as a new engine of India's growth story. His speech signals Reliance’s deepening footprint in one of the country’s most vibrant and youthful regions.