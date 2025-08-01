Ambuja Cements Q1FY26: Record Revenue, EBITDA, Market Share Gains | Top Mgmt On Growth Plans

Ambuja Cements Delivers Strong Q1 FY26 Performance with Record Sales and Profitability. Ambuja Cements has kicked off FY26 with its best-ever quarterly performance, reporting record sales volumes of 18.4 million tonnes—up 20% YoY—boosting its market share to 15.5%. Quarterly revenue crossed the ₹10,000 crore mark, while EBITDA surged 53% YoY to ₹1,961 crore, the highest in the company’s history. EBITDA margin improved to 19.1%, and PAT rose 24% YoY to ₹970 crore. The company remains debt-free, with a strong net worth of ₹66,436 crore. Watch Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements On Key Financial Numbers and Future growth plans.