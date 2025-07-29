Amit Shah: All Slain Terrorists Identified As Pahalgam Attackers By Those Who Sheltered Them

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has confirmed that all the three Lashkar terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack were killed by the security forces in Operation Mahadev, avenging the massacre that left 26 dead. "Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking about their religion in the Baisaran Valley. In a joint operation, the Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised the three terrorists who were involved in the attack," Shah said while participating in the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha. The Union Minister said all the three terrorists - top Lashkar commander Suleiman Shah, Afghan, and Jibran - were identified as the Pahalgam attackers by those who provided them shelter after the April 22 carnage. Last month, two locals - Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad - were arrested by the NIA for allegedly harbouring the attackers. "The people who used to supply food to them (terrorists) were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies," he said.