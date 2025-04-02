scorecardresearch
Amit Shah Clarifies: No Non-Muslim Will Be Appointed On Waqf Board

Amit Shah Clarifies: No Non-Muslim Will Be Appointed On Waqf Board

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, clarified that non-Muslim members of the Waqf board will have no role in religious affairs. He accused the opposition of spreading misconceptions to create fear among minorities for political gains. Shah emphasized that the Waqf Act and Board were established in 1995 and that the new amendments do not interfere with religious practices. He explained that non-Muslim members will only oversee administrative and financial matters, ensuring donations are used properly. He reassured that the bill does not alter Waqf management but enhances transparency and accountability.

