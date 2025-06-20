Amit Shah Lauds Gujarat's Amul Model: Small Investments, Big Returns, Women At The Core

Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah praised the power of the cooperative model while addressing an event, citing the incredible success story of Amul. He highlighted that 36 lakh poor women in Gujarat are associated with Amul, each having invested less than ₹100. Despite such small contributions, their collective hard work has created a massive turnover of ₹80,000 crore. Most importantly, the profits go directly to their bank accounts, empowering them financially and socially. Amit Shah hailed this as a model of true women-led development and cooperative strength, making Gujarat and India proud.