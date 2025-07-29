Amit Shah: PoK Exists Because Of Nehru, Sonia Gandhi Responsible For Batla House Encounter

Home Minister Amit Shah went on the offensive in Lok Sabha, wielding a political hammer at Congress and the Nehru‑Gandhi legacy. He blamed India’s territorial setbacks — from Aksai Chin to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and even the loss of a UNSC seat — on historical missteps by Nehru and subsequent Congress leadership. Shah accused Congress of enabling China’s rise and questioned Rahul Gandhi’s stance during crises, while strongly defending the Modi government’s foreign policy decisions. The statement has reignited debates over India’s strategic direction and whether past decisions still haunt India today.