Amit Shah Slams Chidambaram For Questioning Pakistan Link In Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a fiery address during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed his UPA-era predecessor and Congress leader P. Chidambaram for questioning the nationality of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. Shah accused the former Home Minister of attempting to defend Pakistan, asking, “Whom does he want to save?” He asserted that the terrorists were Pakistani nationals, citing recovered voter IDs and chocolates manufactured in Pakistan as evidence. Criticizing Chidambaram for allegedly giving a “clean chit” to Pakistan, Shah said, “130 crore Indians are watching this conspiracy.” His remarks came amid heated exchanges over the government’s handling of the incident.