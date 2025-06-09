Amit Shah Vows To Uproot DMK In 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls | BJP’s Southern Push

As Tamil Nadu gears up for a high-stakes political contest in 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharpened attack on the ruling DMK. During his second visit since April, Shah accused the Stalin government of corruption, rising communal tensions, and policy failures. He predicted a sweeping NDA win in the state. DMK hit back, calling Shah’s remarks part of his "usual political playbook." Shah also drew massive cheers for K Annamalai and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Temple, blending politics with cultural outreach. With over a year left, Shah’s visit signals BJP’s strategic focus on Tamil Nadu.