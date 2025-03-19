Amitabh Bachchan Dethrones SRK: Becomes India's Highest Taxpayer With ₹120 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan has become India's highest tax-paying celebrity for FY 2024-25, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay. As per reports, Big B paid a whopping ₹120 crore in taxes—marking a 69% increase from last year! We also explore a detailed breakdown of his wealth and assets, based on Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s affidavit, compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). From his luxurious properties to investments and liabilities, get a glimpse into the massive fortune of the Bollywood legend.