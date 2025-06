India’s economy is set to grow big in the coming years. According to Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, the country could become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, reported PTI. He shared this optimistic view during an event held alongside the International Air Transport Association (IATA) meet in New Delhi. At present, India’s economy is valued at around $4 trillion. It recently became the fourth-largest economy in the world. But He believes this is just the beginning. Listen in